DMA seeks to join SC’s suo motu RG Kar case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Medical Association on Monday moved the Supreme Court, seeking to be made a party in a suo motu case related to the rape and murder of a postgraduate medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Delhi’s doctors’ body, with over 15,000 members, has called for a committee led by a former Supreme Court judge to develop a scheme for protecting doctors and medical staff from violence in hospitals and public healthcare centers.

This plea, filed by senior lawyer Vijay Hansaria and advocate Sneha Kalita, suggests the committee include representatives from the Indian Medical Association, National Medical Commission, Ministry of Health, police, RG Kar Medical College, and

civil society.

The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) has also requested the Supreme Court to direct district police to assess threats at government hospitals and deploy necessary security.

They advocate for a distress call alert system, functioning CCTV cameras linked to a central control room, and the prohibition of weapons in healthcare facilities.

The DMA seeks mandatory FIR filings within 24 hours and a compensation fund for victims. This comes amid nationwide protests over the rape and murder of a junior doctor

in Kolkata.