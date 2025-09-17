DMA boosts efficiency with cleanliness drive

New Delhi: The Military Affairs department (DMA) has carried out extensive Swachhata (cleanliness) initiatives nationwide to foster cleanliness, operational efficiency, and transparency, the Defence ministry said on Tuesday.

Between November 2024 and August 2025, as many as 350 cleanliness drives were held across military offices, showcasing streamlined administration and a well-organised work environment.

As part of the campaign, 40,245 files were examined and 15,535 obsolete records discarded. Offices dedicated two hours weekly to cleanliness, boosting productivity, staff engagement, and accountability.

Transparency also improved significantly, with 16,497 Right to Information (RTI) applications and 1,119 appeals resolved in the period. Similarly, 4,990 grievances under CPGRAMS and 1,008 appeals were addressed. The DMA also acted on one Prime Minister’s Office reference and 14 VIP references, reflecting commitment to responsive governance.

A milestone came during Special Campaign 4.0 (October 2–31, 2024), when drives were conducted at 4,792 locations nationwide. The campaign simplified 673 rules, cutting bureaucratic delays in military establishments.