DLSA grants more interim compensation to acid attack survivor in Delhi

An enhanced interim compensation of Rs 2 lakh has been given to an acid attack survivor by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in northeast Delhi, a statement said on Wednesday.

The survivor, who is living with her parents in Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly forced to drink some chemical by her in laws in March 2019 as a result of which she suffered 15 per cent burns and her food pipe and stomach were damaged, said the statement issued by the Brave Souls Foundation. She underwent multiple surgeries and was still being treated by Apollo hospital, it said.‘During engagement with survivor, it was realised that she was completely unaware of her rights to seek compensation and despite so many years after attack, she hadn’t received even minimum compensation in accordance with the Supreme Court judgement,’ statement said.