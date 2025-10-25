DKVIB meets after 4 years to boost village industries

New Delhi: After nearly four years, the Delhi Khadi and Village Industries Board (DKVIB) held its 54th Board Meeting under the chairmanship of Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday,

focusing on the revival of the Khadi and village industries ecosystem in the Capital.

The meeting, held after three years and nine months, discussed 17 key issues related to the holistic development of the sector, including skill development, market linkages, and institutional reforms. One of the major announcements was the plan to establish a grand “Emporio” in Connaught Place in collaboration with DSIIDC. The Emporio will showcase nearly 650 Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged products from across India, offering a single platform for artisans and buyers.

Sirsa said the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Swadeshi” and “Vocal for Local.” He added that the upcoming Emporio will directly connect artisans’ work with markets and provide them with dignity and better livelihoods. “For four years, not a single board meeting of DKVIB was held. Today, we’ve revived that lost tradition and are setting the foundation for its new journey,” he said. The board also approved the appointment of legal consultants to draft a new DKVIB Act and Rules to strengthen its administrative framework. Sirsa said that under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s leadership, ₹50 crore has been allocated in the current budget to support artisan training, skilling, and marketing.