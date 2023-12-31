DJB’s ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’ campaign is getting huge support from Delhiites

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board is striving to make the people of Delhi aware about the cleanliness and preservation of Yamuna River under Yamuna Action Plan – III.



Delhi Jal Board and the NGOs associated with the Board are running multiple activities and programmes to increase public participation in the Yamuna cleaning campaign.

In this context, the “Jan Jagran Abhiyan” programme of Delhi Jal Board that has been started to involve people in Yamuna cleaning campaigns and to make them more aware about Yamuna, has achieved a big milestone.

The “Jan Jagran” program as part of Yamuna Cleanliness Campaign is getting overwhelming support from the people of Delhi. There is a steady increase in the number of people participating in the public awareness campaign which is going on under YAP-III. The number of people involved in Jan Jagran Abhiyan has increased to 2,10,376.

In the month of November alone this year, more than 13,000 people have joined the campaign. These people have been made aware about Yamuna and the need for its cleanliness & rejuvenation through various mediums.

In the above-mentioned period, DJB’s partner NGO Ganga Devi Educational Society contributed 3,591 persons, Social Network India contributed with awareness generation among 3,128 persons, Hariyali Center for Rural Development contributed with 4,004 persons, and Rural Education and Welfare Society contributed with 2,929 persons who joined the campaign.

The campaign has been successful in reaching 17,805 households in the different areas of the national capital Delhi so far. For awareness generation and increase public participation under “Jan Jagran Abhiyaan,” activities like street play, door to door publicity, group discussions, training sessions, mohalla meetings, self-help group meetings, women empowerment and distribution of publicity material is being undertaken and people are being associated with Yamuna cleaning campaign.

Delhi Jal Board had started the “Jan Jagran Abhiyan” in 2022. So far, DJB has successfully achieved the targets set under Yamuna Action Plan – III, to increase public participation and make Delhiites more aware about the health of Yamuna and the need for its cleanliness.

Public awareness campaign in full swing in different areas of Delhi; Focus is on these districts.

Delhi Jal Board has identified many areas in Delhi in order to expand the sewerage network, upgrade existing sewerage facilities and make people aware about Yamuna under Yamuna Action Plan – III. Those unauthorised colonies and villages have been included in the plan where sewerage facilities are still not available to the people.