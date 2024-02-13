DJB: Water supply to be affected on Feb 14 and 15

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has announced scheduled maintenance activities that will impact water supply in several areas on February 14th and 15th, 2024.



Due to the annual flushing programme of Underground Reservoir and Booster Pumping Station, residents in various neighborhoods will experience disruptions in their water supply.

On February 14, areas such as 288 MIG Pkt-6 Sector-23 Rohini, D-10 Sector-7 Rohini, B2A-Block Janakpuri BPS, and others will be affected.

Similarly, on February 15th, residents in areas including 288 MIG Pkt-7 Sector-23 Rohini, D-15 Sector-7 Rohini, BB-Block Janakpuri BPS, and numerous other locations will experience interruptions in water supply.

In response to these disruptions, the DJB assures residents that water tanker services will be available upon request.

Residents can contact designated Water Emergencies contacts provided by the DJB, including the Center Control Room (1916) and various other centers such as those in Holambi, Ashok Vihar, Paschim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, and Shastri Nagar/Gulabi Bagh, for assistance.

The Delhi Jal Board advises residents to plan accordingly and utilise the available water tanker services during the maintenance period to mitigate any inconvenience caused by the temporary water supply interruptions.