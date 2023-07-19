DJB Vice-Chairman Somnath Bharti visits flood relief camps

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman Somnath Bharti visited flood relief camps in Mayur Vihar phase-I, Yamuna Khadar and Yamuna Bridge on Tuesday to assess the situation and extend



his support.

The DJB Vice-Chairman distributed relief material and food packets to the flood victims seeking shelter in the camps.

The Delhi government has established relief camps in schools and dharamshalas across the six flood-affected districts, ensuring appropriate arrangements for food, drinking water, and sanitation. Bharti interacted with the residents of the camps, assuring them of the government’s support.

The temporary closure of Wazirabad, Okhla, and Chandrawal water treatment plants due to the floods has affected water supply in some areas. However, since Monday night, all water treatment plants have resumed operations at full capacity, normalising the water supply in the previously affected areas.

Bharti urged all political parties to prioritise the welfare of Delhi’s citizens instead of engaging in petty politics. He assured people whose homes were inundated, of the government’s support in recovering their losses and possessions. Stringent instructions have been issued to ensure an uninterrupted supply of potable water in these camps, with designated officers overseeing its distribution.

