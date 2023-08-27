DJB vice-chairman Somnath Bharti takes stock of Delhi Gate WWTP project

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board is working on all fronts to clean the Yamuna River. Under Clean Yamuna Mission, Delhi Jal Board will construct a new wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) of 10-MGD capacity near Delhi Gate.



The construction work of this plant is about to start. With the development of this plant, it will be possible to treat 100 per cent sewage emanating from the Old Delhi area.

With this, the pollution level in Yamuna is expected to decrease. Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Somnath Bharti inspected the Delhi Gate WWTP project on Saturday.

Appreciating the operation of the plant, he said that the quality of treated wastewater from this plant is better than the prescribed standard of 10/10. To make Yamuna clean, 13 places have been connected with wastewater treatment plants to trap and treat the sewage before it out-pours into the Yamuna.

By June 2024, the remaining five places will also be trapped. The Delhi Government aims to clean the Yamuna by 2025 so that the promise made to the residents of Delhi to take a dip in the Yamuna can also be fulfilled. DJB to build new 10-MGD WWTP; 100% sewage of Old Delhi will be treated.

During the inspection of Delhi Gate Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) having a 15-MGD, DJB Vice Chairman Somnath Bharti said that the existing plant here was built in 2015. Its capacity is 15 MGD. The quality of treated wastewater of the plant is better than the prescribed standards.

Delhi Gate’s present WWTP is playing a big role in realising the dream of clean Yamuna.

The Delhi Gate WWTP is playing an important role in realising the dream of clean Yamuna. In this plant, there is an energy gas plant that produces electricity in house. The electricity produced here amounts to 1/3rd of the total electricity consumption of the WWTP.

At the same time, the treated wastewater from this plant is being filled in tankers and supplied to DTC for washing buses and PWD for cleaning roads. He said that Delhi Jal Board has planned to build another wastewater treatment plant here to treat the sewage of Old Delhi. The capacity of the new plant will be 10 MGD and the construction work will start soon.

The work of this plant is expected to be completed in a year. In this waste water treatment plant, the sewage of the areas around Chandni Chowk, Dariya Ganj, Matia Mahal, Shanti Van area and Paharganj in Old Delhi will be treated.

With this plant, 100 per cent sewage treatment of Old Delhi will be possible. 13 out of 18 drain points trapped and only five remaining project to be completed by 2024.

Somnath Bharti said that water from drains out-falls into Yamuna at 18 locations in Delhi. The Delhi Jal Board has trapped 13 of these locations. Hence, sewage from these places is first being treated in sewage treatment plants (STPs) and then released into Yamuna through the same drains.

As of now, at 13 locations out of the total of 18, only treated wastewater is being out-poured into the Yamuna River. This has helped to bring down the pollution level in Yamuna.