DJB Vice-Chairman inspects Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman Somnath Bharti inspected the Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant (WTP) on Monday. During the visit, the DJB Vice-Chairman conducted a thorough inspection of the functioning of the water treatment plant. He directed the DJB officials to upgrade the Sonia Vihar plant to increase the production of water. As per the government statement, the upgradation of Sonia Vihar plant will lead to increased production of water by an additional 5 MGD of water. At present, 142 MGD of water is being produced from the Sonia Vihar plant.



Bharti said that in order to realise the vision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of making Delhi self-sufficient in terms of drinking water, it is important to raise the level of water production.

He told the DJB officials that there would be no shortage of funds to fulfill the Chief Minister’s vision and there would be no compromise with the works related to water supply. Top officials of the Delhi Jal Board were also present during the inspection.

During the inspection, Bharti discussed with the officials ways to increase the production of water. The DJB officials were directed to upgrade the Sonia Vihar plant for the same.

For the upgradation of the plant, advanced technology will be employed and filters, pumping and nozzles of higher capacity will replace the existing ones.

Moreover, Bharti also directed the officials to start the rainy-well of 1.5 MGD capacity soon which is located close to the Sonia Vihar plant. With the upgradation of the plant and commissioning of the rainy-well, the Sonia Vihar WTP will be generating an additional 5 MGD of water. Increased production of water is expected to bring substantial improvement in water supply in East Delhi and South Delhi.

Responding to the allegations of opposition parties regarding the cleaning of Yamuna, Somnath Bharti said that BJP is indulging in dirty politics on the issue of

Yamuna.

Bharti also stated that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has promised to clean Yamuna by 2025 and take a dip in Yamuna himself; and every resident of Delhi will get to take a dip in clean Yamuna by the middle of this decade.

The DJB Vice-Chairman said that out of the 18 points that pollute Yamuna, DJB has trapped 13 points so far and remaining 5 points will also be trapped soon.