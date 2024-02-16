DJB V-C visits Patparganj to address sewerage woes

New Delhi: In a proactive move to alleviate sewerage problems in east Delhi’s Patparganj area, Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Somnath Bharti undertook a visit to the locality.



Prompted by directives from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and in response to complaints from the MLA office, Bharti convened a review meeting with DJB officials to tackle the longstanding issue of sewer jams and overflows.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the persistence of unresolved complaints, Bharti emphasized the urgency of the situation and instructed DJB officials to promptly address the sewerage-related issues within a week. Stressing the importance of swift action, he mandated that a comprehensive report be submitted within 24 hours to facilitate immediate remedial measures. Acknowledging the continuous engagement of the local MLA’s office and the heightened concerns arising from a recent surge in complaints since January, Bharti reiterated the commitment of the Delhi government to promptly resolve citizen grievances.

Highlighting Kejriwal’s directive for a 24-hour resolution timeline for sewerage-related complaints, Bharti underscored the need for expeditious action to mitigate the challenges faced by residents.

Looking ahead, Bharti announced plans for a follow-up visit to Patparganj after a week to assess the efficacy of the implemented measures and ensure sustainable solutions to the longstanding sewerage issues.

Assuring the community of the Delhi Jal Board’s commitment to resolving their concerns, Bharti pledged to mobilise all necessary resources to expedite the resolution process and uphold the welfare of the residents of Patparganj.