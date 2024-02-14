DJB V-C visits Nangloi, Punjabi Bagh to address sewerage woes

New Delhi: In a bid to alleviate the persistent sewerage woes plaguing residents of Nangloi and Punjabi Bagh areas, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has sprung into action.



Following numerous complaints from locals and the area’s MLA, DJB Vice Chairman Somnath Bharti undertook a visit to assess the situation first-hand.

Expressing concern over the plight of residents, Bharti highlighted the proactive stance of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in addressing citizen grievances. He remarked, “Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is alert 24 hours of the day about the problems of the people of Delhi.” Bharti’s visit revealed that the root cause of the sewerage issues stemmed from the negligent excavation work carried out by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation during its construction activities. The underground sewer line was inadvertently damaged, exacerbating the problem of sewer jams in the affected areas.

Bharti emphasised the need for better coordination between various agencies involved in infrastructure projects, stressing the importance of prior information sharing to avert such incidents.