DJB V-C supervises progress of Kondli WWTP

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Somnath Bharti on Friday inspected the Kondli Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) that is being developed under Yamuna Action Plan-III and took stock of the progress of the project.



Top officials of DJB were also present during the inspection.

During the visit, Bharti inspected the treatment area and construction site of the plant.

Delhi Jal Board is developing Kondli WWTP in 4 phases. The DJB Vice Chairman, while examining the samples of treated water coming out of the WWTP in the presence of the media, said that water is being treated at a higher level in this plant than prescribed parameters.

Describing Kondli WWTP as an important step by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for cleaning river Yamuna, Somnath Bharti said that the work of Kondli WWTP Phase 2 is about to complete and this phase of the plant will become operational from May 5.

This phase will soon be operating at its full potential. Phase 4 of Kondli WWTP will also reach its full capacity by September, 2023. Kondli WWTP has a capacity of 45 MGD. Phase 4 of the WWTP is currently operating at 50 per cent capacity. A total of 90 MGD of wastewater will be treated at Kondli WWTP on an everyday basis.