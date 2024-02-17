DJB V-C Somnath Bharti inspects sewerage system

New Delhi: DJB Vice Chairman Somnath Bharti conducted a thorough examination of the sewerage system in Moti Nagar.



Officials stated that residents of Moti Nagar can expect a significant alleviation of sewage overflow issues in the coming week, as efforts led by the DJB are underway to tackle the longstanding problem.

During the inspection Bharti was accompanied by local MLA Shiv Charan Goel.

Particular attention was directed towards Rama Road in the Zakheera vicinity, where persistent grievances regarding sewage overflow have been reported. Bharti promptly addressed the issue, instructing officials to devise a solution within the next seven days.

The crux of the problem lies in the diversion of drainage by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), as highlighted by Bharti. When the metro line was constructed, the main drain in the area was closed and redirected into a smaller capacity drain, ultimately leading to sewage overflow complications within the sewer network. In response, Bharti has mandated swift action to rectify this situation.

Furthermore, Bharti announced plans to redirect the Baljeet Nagar drain into a Public Works Department (PWD) drain of appropriate size, a move aimed at resolving the sewage overflow issue effectively. He

underscored the widespread nature of stormwater drains interconnecting with sewer lines across Delhi, a challenge that the DJB is actively addressing in collaboration with other civic agencies.