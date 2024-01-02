DJB V-C meets Rithala MLA on sewerage, water supply projects

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Somnath Bharti held a meeting with Rithala Assembly Constituency MLA Mahendra Goyal at the DJB Headquarters.



With the participation of top DJB officials, this meeting marked a significant step in the “Meet with MLA” campaign initiated by the Vice Chairman under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s directives. Focusing on sewerage and water supply projects within Rithala, Bharti ensured a thorough review of ongoing developments. Emphasizing urgency, he instructed officials to expedite pending sewer projects, aiming to bolster DJB’s network extensively.

An ambitious plan was unveiled during the meeting - the installation of an 11.5-kilometer sewer line spanning Rithala’s Budh Vihar and Vijay Vihar colonies. Anticipated to benefit nearly 100,000 residents, this project aligns with the government’s commitment to prioritise water supply and sewerage, steered by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s vision.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the sluggish pace of work, Bharti urged swift completion while outlining the broader objective: cleaning the Yamuna River by 2025. A crucial aspect of this initiative involves linking every Delhi colony, village, and settlement to the sewer network, a mission DJB is vigorously pursuing.

The proposed sewerage line’s estimated cost stands at Rs 13.25 crore. Bharti affirmed that essential groundwork in Rithala has been accomplished, with the project file set to seek the Water Minister of Delhi’s in-principle approval shortly. Stressing the urgency, he mandated a one-week window for necessary formalities’ completion, signaling a proactive approach towards resolving Rithala’s sewerage concerns. Ultimately, this comprehensive project aims not only to alleviate sewerage issues but also to curtail untreated wastewater discharge into the Yamuna, aligning with the grand objective of revitalising the Yamuna River by mitigating

pollution by 2025.