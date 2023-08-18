DJB V-C launches Van Mahotsav prog in Malviya Nagar

New Delhi: In a momentous step towards greening the Capital, Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman and AAP MLA Somnath Bharti inaugurated the Van Mahotsav programme in his Malviya Nagar Assembly constituency.



The event witnessed Bharti planting tree saplings, signifying the community’s commitment to a sustainable and verdant environment.

A spirited gathering of Resident Welfare Association (RWA) members, school children, and residents enthusiastically participated in the initiative.

A target of planting over 52 lakh saplings has been set by the Delhi government this year, complemented by an additional 50 lakh saplings to be planted by the NDMC. Committed to fostering a green ethos, free saplings were distributed to all participants of the Van Mahotsav in Malviya Nagar.

While speaking to Millennium Post, Bharti said, “Our vision entails a collaborative endeavour where each child becomes intricately linked with a tree, nurturing a shared growth journey. Our primary aim is to initiate this concept within the Malviya Nagar community, creating a blueprint for its implementation.”

This year’s ambitious goal of planting 52 lakh saplings is set to be realised through the efforts of the government’s 21 departments, reinforced by an additional 50 lakh saplings from the NDMC.

“Subsequently, we aspire to forge partnerships with various institutions, encompassing educational establishments, colleges, and more. Through these alliances, we seek to engage the dynamic youth and the residents of Delhi, fostering their active participation in replicating this innovative model,” Bharti added.

The DJB Vice Chairman shared that an impressive 2,000 saplings were distributed to eager participants, each pledging to care for their newfound botanical companions. The programme’s success at the local level is set to resonate further as tree-planting initiatives will be cascaded across wards and neighbourhoods.