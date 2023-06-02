DJB V-C launches ‘Contamination Free Drive’ in Hauz Khas

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice Chairman Somnath Bharti launched a “Contamination Free Drive” in Hauz Khas under the policy of zero tolerance against the supply of contaminated water in the Capital.



The Vice Chairman reached Hauz Khas ward number 148 in the morning and had the water quality tested by the quality control team of DJB.

The DJB team collected water samples from houses of the area at 4 am when the water supply commenced and tested the water quality on the spot. A total of 33 samples were collected by the quality control team and the testing revealed that 31 samples met the prescribed quality standards. Bharti said that the drive will run in every assembly constituency with participation from local councillors and RWAs playing an important role in the ‘Contamination Free Drive’.

Bharti said that in the investigation, the quality of water in Ward No. 148 was found to be better than RO system-supplied water which suggests that the water can be consumed even without having to be cleaned through RO. Bharti said that residents of Ward No. 148 can even drink water directly from their taps.