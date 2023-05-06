DJB V-C inspects Wazirabad WTP

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman Somnath Bharti inspected the Wazirabad water treatment plant (WTP) on Saturday and took stock of the treatment area of the plant, barrage and laboratory.



The Delhi government has decided to set up an ammonia control plant at the Wazirabad WTP. Bharti said that after completing all the necessary formalities, the construction work of the ammonia control plant will start in September and directed the officials to replace and upgrade the filters of the Wazirabad WTP.

The amount of ammonia in the waters of Yamuna at Wazirabad barrage increases due to industrial waste from Panipat and Sonipat in Haryana which is being dumped into Yamuna without treatment. It is impossible to clean such high ammonia content in a water treatment plant and in order to overcome this challenge the government will install an Ammonia Control Plant in Wazirabad WTP.

The upgradation of the filters will increase the production capacity of the WTP by up to 25 per cent which will help in providing clean drinking water to the residents. Presently, 131-MGD of water is being produced on an everyday basis from the plant and after the upgradation, the water production capacity will increase to 161 MGD and the quality of water will also improve simultaneously.

The plant will be constructed in Yamuna near Wazirabad Barrage at a cost of Rs 35 crore and the capacity of the Ammonia Control Plant will be 100 MGD per day.

After the installation of the Ammonia Control Plant, Yamuna water can be treated and purified in the WTP even if the ammonia level in Yamuna water is found to be high. Bharti said that water production in the WTPs is affected as the repeated rise in ammonia levels in Yamuna impacts the plants that are not able to function at full capacity.