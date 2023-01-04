DJB V-C inspects Sonia Vihar WTP

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman, Saurabh Bhardwaj visited Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant (WTP) in North-East Delhi on Tuesday with an objective to improve water supply and water quality in Delhi.



During the visit, the DJB Vice Chairman inspected various sections of Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant and directed the officials to improve the quality of water and also raise the production of water.

During the inspection, Bhardwaj enquired about the latest level of pollutants in the water at Sonia Vihar WTP and on his instructions, water samples were collected. Bhardwaj instructed the officials to submit the quality report in 7 days.

Bhardwaj said that constant monitoring of water is essential to ascertain the quality of water. He also told officials that a comprehensive mechanism or system should be in place for real time monitoring of water. He further added that such a holistic system should be prepared which could ascertain the number of tube-wells functioning in a real time, number of tube-wells that are non-functional and the quality of water that is being produced from these tube-wells.

The water production at Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant can be increased by running all the tube-wells at their full capacity. Bhardwaj directed the DJB officials to take all possible steps to increase the production of water.