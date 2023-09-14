DJB V-C inspects Avantika UGR

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice-Chairman Somnath Bharti conducted a thorough inspection of the Avantika underground reservoir (UGR) in the Mangolpuri area on Thursday.



The inspection aimed to address the sudden drinking water problem faced by residents of Mangolpuri.

After an in-depth examination of the Avantika UGR, which was carried out in the company of local MLA and senior DJB officials, the Vice-Chairman was surprised to witness the water level returning to normal shortly after the inspection. He revealed that, in accordance with CM Arvind Kejriwal’s directives, efforts are ongoing to install flow meters across Delhi to prevent such issues. In light of this incident, it has been decided to install flow meters in Mangolpuri, with the MLA granting approval for the use of MLA funds for this purpose.

The inspection brought to light irregularities in the water distribution system of Mangolpuri, resulting in low water pressure issues in certain areas. Bharti explained that while new pipelines had been laid in the area two years ago, these pipelines were installed in violation of hydraulic principles.

In light of these findings, officials have been directed to replace these pipelines. Although officials denied any wrongdoing in the distribution system, Bharti reprimanded them and instructed thorough inspections of water purification plants and underground reservoirs to rectify distribution system issues.

Local MLA Rakhi Birla praised the DJB V-C for swiftly addressing the drinking water issue in Mangolpuri.