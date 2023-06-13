DJB V-C inspects Akshardham WTP, WWTP

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice Chairman Somnath Bharti conducted an inspection of the Akshardham Water Treatment Plant (WTP) and Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) and assessed the functionality of both plants and evaluated the quality of the water produced there.



The Vice Chairman has sought an action plan within 48 hours to optimise its performance. The treated water from the WWTP is utilised for toilet flushing, lake rejuvenation, and gardening in the adjacent Sports Complex (Khel Gaon).

The endeavour will significantly reduce pollution levels by mitigating the number of drains flowing into the Yamuna. The Akshardham Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) provides a 24-hour water supply to nearby areas and has the capacity to handle 1 MGD (Million Gallons per Day) of sewage, but currently, only 0.1 MGD is being treated. The DJB officials have been instructed to promptly operate the plant at its full capacity and connect the nearby drain belonging to the Delhi Government to the WWTP through proper trapping, allowing the wastewater from the drain to be treated effectively.

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has made two significant commitments to the people of Delhi: cleaning the Yamuna before 2025 and ensuring 24X7 water supply. To fulfil these promises, we are conducting regular inspections and visits to water treatment plants and wastewater treatment plants. In this context, I have personally visited the water treatment plant and wastewater treatment plant at Akshardham,” Bharti said.