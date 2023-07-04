DJB V-C inaugurates ‘Direct Dialogue’ prog in Green Park Ward

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Somnath Bharti inaugurated the “Direct Dialogue” programme in Green Park Ward with the event held at JRD Exotica in Safdarjung Enclave. The programme aims to foster direct communication between elected representatives and the public to address local issues and ensure better coordination between the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).



During the event, AAP MLA and local councillor Sarita Phogat engaged in direct dialogue and consultation with more than 50 Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), Market Associations, and residents from various neighbourhoods within Malviya Nagar. The programme allowed participants to voice their concerns and discuss the problems affecting their area.

Phogat listened attentively to the grievances raised by the residents and promptly resolved issues that could be addressed on the spot. For more complex problems requiring additional time, guaranteed deadlines were provided to ensure timely resolution.

Moreover, a common minimum programme was developed based on the consultation process. The programme identified key priorities for the ward, including water supply, sewerage, encroachment, parking, street lighting, road maintenance, park beautification, rainwater harvesting, storm water drainage, and water conservation. This collaborative approach aims to align the development efforts of the Delhi government and the MCD with the needs and aspirations of the local community.

Bharti expressed his satisfaction with the initiative, highlighting its significance in promoting public participation and ensuring a comprehensive understanding of local issues. He emphasised that this programme, along with the ongoing WhatsApp Mohalla initiative, facilitates effective communication between residents and their elected representatives.