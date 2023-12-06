DJB V-C holds ‘Main Bhi Kejriwal’ campaign in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar

: As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) continues the ‘Mai Bhi Kejriwal’ signature campaign across Delhi, DJB’s Vice Chairperson Somnath Bharti and MCD’s leader of the house, Mukesh Goyal on Wednesday took the initiative in Malviya Nagar and Azadpur.

As part of this campaign, Somnath Bharti campaigned door-to-door in Malviya Nagar, interacting with residents and seeking their opinions on a hypothetical scenario.

He asked, ‘If the BJP arrests CM Arvind Kejriwal, should he resign from his position or continue leading the government from jail?’ In response, people expressed their desire for the Chief Minister to persist in office, even if confined to jail.

Bharti condemned what he perceives as the misuse of central agencies by the Modi government, alleging, ‘The BJP wants to put Delhi’s Kejriwal in jail. The BJP is conspiring to end the AAP, but the people of Delhi won’t let the Modi government succeed in their schemes.’

He emphasised the people’s understanding of the alleged game played by the central government and their determination not to fall for such tactics.

‘To bring opposition leaders into its party, the BJP first fabricates false cases through the ED and CBI,’ Bharti asserted, describing the alleged strategy.