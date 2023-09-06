DJB V-C Bharti visits Moti Nagar to inspect sewage overflow and water contamination

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Somnath Bharti visited the Moti Nagar area to inspect and address the issue of sewage overflow and water contamination. The area experienced a significant sewer overflow on Tuesday. Upon investigation, it was revealed that this sewage line connects Rajinder Nagar and Pandav Nagar.

When the Sewage Pumping Station (SPS) was activated, an additional 2.5 million gallons per day (MGD) of sewage were pumped into the sewerage line. The trunk sewer was found to be 92 per cent silted, covering a 3-kilometre stretch. To date, 500 meters have been successfully desilted under the guidance of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. However, there remains a critical need to desilt the next 2.5 kilometers of the trunk sewer to resolve the situation.

In response to this urgent issue, Delhi Jal Board has deployed temporary pumping motors with ample capacity to swiftly manage the overflowed sewerage. Bharti emphasised, “We have devised a comprehensive plan to address this problem promptly. This includes cleaning the existing sewer line by issuing a new tender, laying a 2000 mm pipeline to divert part of the

sewage load, and issuing another tender for the desilting of the 2.5 km stretch, valued at Rs 17-18 crore. Furthermore, we recognise the importance of seamless coordination during emergencies, and we are working to establish a rate contract under Delhi Jal Board to expedite public works.”