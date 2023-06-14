DJB V-C Bharti takes stock of Bawana WTP

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Somnath Bharti visited the Bawana Water Treatment Plant (WTP) and inspected the processes of the plant that relate to cleaning of water and ascertained the quality of water at the WTP.



Bharti directed the officials to start the construction of the recycling plant in Bawana Water Treatment Plant and also commissioned the

tubewells to be installed in a week to increase the production of water.

The Vice Chairman said that Delhi Jal Board is planning to upgrade Bawana Water Treatment Plant on the lines of the Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant to increase water production and with the proposed upgradation, the total capacity of Bawana Water Treatment Plant will reach 40 MGD from the present, 20 MGD production.

As part of the upgradation plan the filters and clarifiers installed in Bawana WTP will be replaced, which will help increase the capacity. So far 4 filter beds have been installed in the Bawana WTP and each filter bed has the capacity to treat 5-MGD of water daily. The upgradation of the plant will increase the filter bed capacity to 9-MGD and the upgradation of all the 4 filter beds of the plant will increase the capacity to 16 MGD.