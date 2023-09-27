DJB V-C Bharti inspects Safdarjung Enclave area

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Somnath Bharti conducted an unannounced inspection in Safdarjung Enclave (A1) following complaints of water contamination in the area.



In alignment with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s vision of promptly addressing contamination concerns, Bharti visited Safdarjung Enclave alongside local councillor Sarita Phogat and DJB officials to personally assess the water quality being supplied to residents.

He inspected several households, engaging with residents, including senior citizens, to understand their water supply conditions. During the inspection, it was identified that soil or mud had infiltrated

the water supply lines in seven houses, while two houses received clean water.

Immediate actions were ordered to rectify the entire supply line, addressing all leakages and contamination sources.

Bharti directed DJB officials to inspect each household’s individual connections and to seal any leaks identified. The inspection revealed that the water’s colour had become muddy due to soil or mud entering the supply lines. No foul

odour was detected in the water. DJB officials collected water samples which were sent to a lab for precise analysis to determine the extent of water contamination.

Bharti instructed officials to replace ferrules with saddles for all affected connections. He further mandated a thorough examination of the entire colony’s supply lines to ensure the absence of any leakage points that could permit soil or mud infiltration.

Bharti highlighted that water contamination often arises from unauthorized connections and the negligence of private plumbers. Soil and dirt enter the pipelines when such individuals create new

connections without closing the old ones.

Additionally, he urged the restoration of the colony’s back lane to prevent any future water contamination issues. Bharti pointed out that DJB had previously resolved a contamination problem near Arjun Nagar SPS, emphasising the commitment to providing clean water to citizens.