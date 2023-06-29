DJB V-C announces comprehensive water audit in Deoli

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice Chairman Somnath Bharti has initiated a comprehensive water audit in Deoli which is facing drinking water issues.

Bharti held a meeting with Deoli MLA Prakash Jarwal and Laxmi Nagar local councillor Sweta Nigam on Wednesday at the DJB Headquarters.

The audit will assess the water requirements of large colonies and societies in the area, ensuring an accurate account of the water supply necessary for the region.

Bharti addressed the water supply, private water connections and sewerage-related issues in different areas. In a bid to increase water supply, he directed officials to expedite the installation of new tube wells in Deoli.

Jarwal highlighted that residents in the Deoli constituency had taken private connections at their own expense due to technical issues with availing DJB connections.

The Vice Chairman instructed DJB officials to regularise all private connections and simplify the process of obtaining DJB water connections. He emphasised that regularising private connections would enhance the water supply and contribute to the revenue of the Board. Additionally, he suggested using identity proof, such as Aadhaar card, for availing DJB connections.

The DJB plans to install over 50 tube wells in the constituency, augmenting the water supply and benefiting thousands of residents. Furthermore, the DJB is undertaking a crucial sewer line project in Deoli, with 13.5 kilometres of it already laid out. Bharti encouraged officials to lay sewer lines alongside roads whenever feasible, rather than in the middle, to facilitate

easier maintenance avoiding traffic congestion and road closures.

Bharti also met Nigam to discuss ensuring adequate and clean water for every household in the area. Decentralised Sewage Treatment Plants (DSTPs) in parks covering an area of one acre or more will be installed. This strategic move will allow local treatment of sewage from nearby colonies, with the treated water being utilised for park irrigation, consequently enhancing the greenery of the area.