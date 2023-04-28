DJB to use ‘special type of identification kit’: Bharti

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Somnath Bharti chaired an important meeting with Moti Nagar MLA Shiv Charan Goel and Trilokpuri MLA Rohit Mehraulia at DJB headquarters on Thursday in the presence of senior officials of Delhi Jal Board. The meeting was organised under the special ongoing campaign “Meet with MLA” launched by the DJB Vice Chairman under the guidance of CM Arvind Kejriwal.



Bharti said that the objective of the novel campaign is to identify public complaints related to water and sewerage at the assembly constituency level and to redress them immediately. Under this campaign, meetings are being held with MLAs of different assembly constituencies and complaints related to water-sewer of the areas are being resolved on war footing, added Bharti. In the meeting held with MLAs Shiv Charan Goel and Rohit Mehraulia, the DJB Vice Chairman discussed problems concerning water and sewerage in the assembly constituencies of Moti Nagar and Trilokpuri. The senior officials of Jal Board were also present in the meeting and Bharti directed the officials to take necessary steps to resolve all public complaints on priority basis.

Bharti said that the top most priority of the authorities should be to eliminate the problem of contaminated water supply in Delhi. He said that the objective is to bring down the number of complaints related to contaminated water supply in Delhi to zero. Bharti also said that the Delhi Jal Board will now employ a special type of “Identification Kit” in dealing with water contamination issues. With the help of this kit, the DJB officials will be able to easily trace the source of contamination of supply water in an area quickly.

Bharti said that under the guidance of CM, the Delhi Jal Board is striving to make its services more effective and people friendly by employing modern and novel technologies.