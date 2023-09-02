DJB to open gym, Yoga facilities for employees

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has established a gym and Yoga and meditation facilities in its headquarters to promote the physical and mental well-being of its officers and employees.

The newly-transformed fitness zone, located in the basement of the DJB Headquarters, was once a store room but now it includes a serene yoga centre, and a tranquil meditation space. DJB employees have access to changing rooms, meditation chairs, sound systems, and yoga mats.

The operating hours of these centres align with the office schedule, opening an hour before the DJB office and closing an hour after it, allowing employees to benefit from these facilities both before and after their workday.

DJB Vice Chairman, Somnath Bharti underscored the board’s commitment to the well-being of its workforce during an inspection. The inauguration of the facilities by Bharti is scheduled soon.