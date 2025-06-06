DJB to install 20 water ATMs under CSR pilot

New Delhi: In a move to enhance access to safe drinking water in public spaces, the Delhi government will soon roll out a pilot project to install 20 water ATMs under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, officials confirmed on Friday. The initiative, spearheaded by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), is aimed at addressing the lack of drinking water infrastructure at high-footfall areas such as markets, metro stations, hospitals, and bus stops. These water ATMs will be installed through a public-private partnership (PPP) model, combining government oversight with private sector execution.

Each water ATM will function as a standalone unit, featuring inbuilt purification technology, including Reverse Osmosis (RO), and will be constructed using stainless steel. To ensure transparency and quality assurance, the machines will have real-time water quality monitoring systems and digital displays. “Access to clean and cool drinking water is a basic right. We plan to install these ATMs not just in public places but also in every government school,” Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced during a public address on Friday. The DJB has opened tenders inviting private firms to set up ATMs with a minimum capacity of 500 litres. To make the system financially sustainable, selected companies will be granted advertising rights on the ATMs, allowing them to recover operational and maintenance expenses. Each unit will include GPS tracking for real-time monitoring and offer cold water from March to October. Of the planned 5,000 water ATMs, 3,000 will be funded by the DJB.