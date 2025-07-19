DJB to halt Chandrawal water supply on Jul 21

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has announced a planned shutdown of Chandrawal Water Works on July 21, 2025, to facilitate interconnection work of critical pipelines. The 12-hour shutdown, scheduled between 9:00 am and 9:00 pm, is being carried out to link the 1800 mm diameter raw water pipeline feeding the newly constructed 477 MLD Water Treatment Plant to the 2500 mm diameter common header at Chandrawal Water Works-II.

According to the DJB, this essential upgrade will impact water supply from both Chandrawal Water Works-I and II. In a public notice, the department stated that “potable water supply from Chandrawal Water Works-I & II will remain affected/disturbed in the evening of 21.07.2025 and will be available at low pressure in the morning of 22.07.2025.”

Several parts of Delhi are expected to experience disruptions, including residential and institutional areas in Civil Lines, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj, Old and New Rajinder Nagar, East and West Patel Nagar, Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri, NDMC zones, parts of the Cantonment, and stretches of South Delhi.

Residents are advised to store sufficient water and use it sparingly during the disruption. Emergency tankers will be available at Idgah, Rajinder Nagar, Gulabi Bagh/Shastri Nagar, and Chandrawal Water Works-II. The DJB acknowledged the inconvenience but said the upgrade is essential for improving Delhi’s

water infrastructure. Cooperation is requested.