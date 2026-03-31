DJB to add over 400 tubewells

New Delhi: Amid an increasing demand of water connections in the city, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has planned to increase the number of tubewells by more than 400 this year.



The number of water connections has increased in the previous year and is expected to increase further, keeping this in mind, infrastructure enhancements are being made to cater to the demand, officials said.

According to the summer action plan, this year DJB plans to increase its total tally of tubewells to 6,290 from the previous year of 5,834 tubewells, an increase of 456, increasing its groundwater extraction by 10 million gallons per day (MGD).

The move comes in response to a steady rise in water demand across Delhi, driven by an increase in total water connections. Data from the latest economic survey indicates that connections rose from 28.35 lakh in 2023-24 to 28.99 lakh in 2024-25, reflecting an increase of nearly 64,000 households.

“Further the government is also exploring the installation of tubewells in the area adjacent to Najafgarh Lake for the extraction of water, subject to environmental approvals,” an official said. Currently, about 93.5 per cent of households in Delhi have access to a piped water supply. Water production during the summer season is targeted to be around 1002 MGD this year, official added.

Water minister Parvesh Sahib Singh has said that despite limited sources of water, DJB is working to fulfill the requirements of the city. In the previous summer action plan the target was 1000 MGD. “In order to supplement water availability in the water-deficient areas, additional tubewells will also be commissioned before summer resulting in 6290 number of tubewells,” a DJB official added.