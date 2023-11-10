DJB starts ‘Jal Diwali’ campaign

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is actively engaged in the “Jal Diwali” campaign initiated by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT).



The campaign aimed to raise awareness about water conservation and enhance women’s involvement in the sector.

Women-led Self Help Groups (SHGs), affiliated with DJB’s partner NGOs, visited four Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) – Sonia Vihar, Wazirabad, Bhagirathi, and Okhla. During these visits, they gained insights into water purification processes and the complexities involved in ensuring clean, potable water.

Chief Engineer KC Meena and DJB officials guided the SHG members through the operations of the WTPs, emphasizing the significance of water conservation. The women participants, expressing appreciation for the “Jal Diwali” campaign, highlighted newfound knowledge about the intricate water treatment processes. The campaign’s theme, “Water for Women, Women for Water,” underscored the objective of increasing women’s participation in water governance. DJB officials provided detailed explanations and presentations, responding to queries from the SHG members.

Chief Engineer KC Meena, at Sonia Vihar WTP, elucidated the extensive process of water purification, emphasizing the essential role played by DJB in providing potable water to Delhi’s population exceeding 2 crore.

Impressed by the visit, the SHG members acknowledged the time-consuming and complex nature of water treatment processes. They pledged to carry the message of water conservation to every household in Delhi, emphasising the preciousness of water as a finite resource.