DJB releases over Rs 700 cr for water & sewer projects

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board has released more than Rs 700 crore for sewer and water projects in all Assembly constituencies of the national capital under its jurisdiction, the city’s Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said on Tuesday.

According to officials, the constituency-wise release of funds will promote equitable and need-based development.

A total of 68 constituencies will get funds. The remaining two — Delhi Cantonment and New Delhi have not been included in the DJB’s list as sewer and water projects there are not managed by the Delhi government. “The DJB has released Rs 735 crore directly to constituencies to ensure

faster work, cleaner execution, and greater accountability...,” Verma said.