DJB raises awareness on cleaning River under Yamuna Action Plan-III

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board (DJB) continues to make strides in raising awareness about the significance of preserving and cleansing the Yamuna River under the ambit of Yamuna Action Plan-III.



Around 1,34,560 individuals have participated in the campaign, which extended its reach to 33,640 households spread across various parts of Delhi.

Activities like street plays, door-to-door campaigns, group discussions, women’s empowerment initiatives, and the circulation of awareness materials have galvanised citizens, demonstrating their active engagement in the endeavor to preserve a clean Yamuna. DJB’s “Jan Jagran Abhiyan” was inaugurated

in 2022.

Regions that lacked adequate sanitation provisions, including unauthorised colonies and villages, have been integrated within the scope of Yamuna Action Plan-III, where sewage systems are yet to be established.

Notable sectors such as Laxmi Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Padparganj, Bihari Colony,and Ghazipur in East and North-East districts, have been designated as priority zones under YAP-III. Okhla, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad, Badarpur, and RK Puram in South and South-West districts are key focus areas.

In tandem with constructing wastewater treatment plants at Okhla, Rithala, and Kondli, facilitating efficient

Yamuna cleanup, the expansion of sewage networks by installing fresh sewer lines is also underway.

Delhi Jal Board has formally enlisted four NGOs - Social Network India, Rural Education and Welfare Society, Ganga Devi Educational Society, and Hariyali Center for Rural Development - as authorised conduits for Yamuna Action Plan-III’s public outreach endeavors, labeling them “Partner NGO”.

Collaborative teams comprising NGO personnel

and DJB staff traverse varied localities, proactively enlightening Delhi’s populace about Yamuna through multifaceted activities.