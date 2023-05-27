DJB preparing to implement new rule to speed up its projects

New Delhi: In a bid to provide better facilities to the residents of Delhi, Vice Chairman of Delhi Jal Board Somnath Bharti is working to increase transparency and efficiency in Delhi Jal Board.

The DJB is preparing to implement a new rule to speed up its projects and also increase their quality simultaneously. Under the new rules, a satisfaction certificate will now have to be issued by the MLAs to the company carrying out the works of Delhi Jal Board in their respective constituencies, based on the quality and time of completion of the project work.

On the basis of the issuance of the satisfaction certificate, payment will be released to the project executing company. Moreover, even before the project work begins, the concerned company will also have to submit a project progress plan of the work to Delhi Jal Board. This plan will also be shared with the local MLAs.

The Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman stated that often residents of Delhi complain about delays in water supply and sewerage related project works with regard to their duration and quality. Once payment is made to the executing company, it becomes difficult to take action against the concerned company.