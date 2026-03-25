DJB plans to reorganise water distribution zones

New Delhi: With the aim of strengthening its water distribution system and revenue collection, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) plans to conduct an area-specific study dividing the capital into six large zones, officials said on Wednesday. According to officials, one of the major aims of the study is to reduce non-revenue water (NRW) from the current 45 per cent to 15 per cent.



The DJB will be conducting the study in six water distribution zones — East, North East, South, North West, West and Southwest — keeping in mind the estimated population load till 2051.

“DJB has launched a citywide programme to reduce non-revenue water and improve the efficiency, reliability, and financial sustainability of water service delivery. A study will be conducted for which a tender has been floated,” a senior official said.

As per the plan, individual studies will be conducted in each of the six zones — assessing specific area characteristics and existing infrastructure.

Based on the report, a water master plan will be prepared to divide the city and explore isolated “municipal water networks” for efficient functioning.

According to DJB, Delhi’s estimated water requirement is around 1,250 million gallons per day (MGD), based on a planning norm of 50 gallons per capita per day (GPCD).