DJB organises public awareness campaign on World Water Day

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board organised a joint public awareness campaign along with four of its partner NGOs for Yamuna Cleanliness Campaign at several places in the Capital on Wednesday on the occasion of World Water Day.



Under Yamuna Action Plan-III, Delhi Jal Board has partnered four NGOs namely Social Network India, Hariyali Center for Rural Development, Ganga Devi Educational Society and Rural Education and Welfare Society. The joint awareness campaign employed a unique way to generate awareness among the masses about the cleanliness of Yamuna River and water conservation. During the campaign, Green Volunteers of Yamuna Cleanliness Campaign presented roses and a ‘special letter’ to the people at ITO which is one of the busiest places in Delhi.

The special letter has been written on behalf of the Yamuna River for the people of Delhi. In the letter, Yamuna makes an emotional appeal to the people reminding them about their responsibility towards Yamuna to clean the holy river and put an end to the pollution. The Green Volunteers also made an appeal to contribute to the Yamuna cleaning campaign. While giving letters, the Green Volunteers explained the

importance of Yamuna to the people and appealed to them to participate in the Yamuna cleaning campaign. Water conservation awareness campaign was also carried out among the people.

People showed special interest in this awareness campaign and appreciated the effort of Delhi Jal Board. They also realised their responsibilities towards Yamuna and expressed their desire to contribute in the ongoing campaign to clean Yamuna. The daily commuters also took pledge that they will spread the message of Yamuna to other people and contribute to awareness generation.

Apart from ITO Chowk, a joint campaign was carried out by Delhi Jal Board at Ashram Chowk with partner NGO Rural Education and Welfare Society, at Karkardooma Chowk with Hariyali Center for Rural Development and near Pitampura TV Tower with Ganga Devi Educational Society. Delhi Jal Board is working at multiple levels to clean Yamuna under Yamuna Action Plan-III.