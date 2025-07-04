DJB okays key projects to improve water supply and sewer network

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has approved several key projects aimed at strengthening the capital’s water supply and sewerage network. In its recent board meeting, the DJB extended the operation and maintenance (O-&M) of the Malviya Nagar UGR Command Area PPP project by four months to ensure uninterrupted services in areas such as Malviya Nagar, Greater Kailash, Chhatarpur, Ambedkar Nagar, and parts of Mehrauli.

Officials said the extension comes after notable improvements were observed in water quality, customer grievance redressal, revenue collection, and a reduction in non-revenue water. “The ongoing operation under the PPP model has shown encouraging results, and its continuation is crucial for maintaining service consistency,” a senior DJB official said.

The Board also gave a green signal to revive the long-pending Wazirabad Water Supply Improvement Project with financial assistance from the Asian Development Bank (ADB). Originally conceptualised in 2013, the project had stalled due to administrative delays, causing ADB to withdraw funding in 2020. “Thanks to the intervention of the Water Minister, the project is being re-initiated with ADB’s support,” an official confirmed.

The Rs.3,715 crore project will benefit over 30 lakh residents across 123 sq km in North and Northwest Delhi, including Burari, Model Town, Punjabi Bagh, Pitampura, and

Jahangirpuri. It aims to ensure equitable water distribution, reduce non-revenue water to 15 per cent, and achieve 24x7 water supply.

Additionally, two major sewerage projects were cleared. One in Sonia Vihar and Shriram Colony will lay 66 km of sewer lines and construct a 7 MGD STP, benefiting 2.34 lakh people at a cost of Rs 69.97 crore. Another project in Hasanpur and surrounding villages will serve 44,000 people

by building 50 km of sewer lines and a 6 MLD STP, costing Rs 51.43 crore.