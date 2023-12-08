DJB & MCD launch scheme to revive city’s storm water drains

New Delhi: A seven-layer scheme to revive Delhi’s storm water drains has been launched by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) with the aim to harvest rainwater and contribute to Yamuna rejuvenation in the long run.



Storm water drains are installed in a city to collect rain water from roads, buildings, open areas and other urban infrastructure and transport them to a public storm water drainage network. These run parallel to the underground sewage network and can help to prevent flooding by retaining and reusing rainwater.

In a meeting held between DJB, MCD and the Public Works Department (PWD) on July 10, the scheme was decided on. DJB will work to disconnect the two underground networks, while MCD and PWD are incharge of clearing and cleaning the blockages.

The work will be overseen by DJB Vice Chairman and minister of Delhi Legislative Assembly Somnath Bharti.

“The scheme will ensure that groundwater levels are recharged, curb flooding and ensure that rainwater can be reused for the maintenance of public properties like parks, amongst other things,” said Bharti.

The plan is to initially target three colonies each in Uday Park, Ward 148, Green Park, Ward 150 and Sarvodaya Enclave, Ward 149. The work has already commenced and is in the first phase of revival.

In the first stage, the sewer lines will be disconnected with the storm water drainage system, cleaned and desilted to ensure the water collected and transported is not contaminated. In Uday Park, the pipes have been disconnected and the blockage has been cleared. Green Park drainage and sewage system has been almost disconnected, the blockage is being cleared, said sources in the corporation.

Once the obstruction in the drainage is cleared, the drains will be connected to rooftop rainwater pipes that are installed in households. Currently, these pipes end up in the sewage network in most places and end up with the toxic waste, thereby making it impossible to be reused without being treated in Sewage Treatment Plants (STP).

In the fourth stage of the project, the storm water drains will be taken to the

nearest parks, where the water will be stored in Underground Reservoirs (UGR) for non-rainy days. The leftover water will go to rainwater harvesting pits.

Any excess left from the last two stages will be taken to Trunk Drainage.