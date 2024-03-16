DJB maintenance work at Delhi Cantt to hit water supply in city

New Delhi: Due to maintenance work at Delhi Cantonment booster pumping station, water supply will be affected in several areas on March 15 and 16, the DJB said.

“Due to major maintenance work at Delhi Cantonment booster pumping station, after sudden breakdown in the common header line, the water supply in the command area of 1500 mm dia South Delhi main and 1000 mm dia Palam main will be affected,” a notification from Delhi Jal Board said. It said that water supply will not be available, or will available at low pressure in the evening of March 15 and morning of March 16. “Residents are advised to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per requirement. Water tanker will be

available on request,” the DJB notification said.