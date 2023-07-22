DJB holds ‘Save Water, Save Life’ meet under Yamuna Action Plan

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) organised the ‘Save Water, Save Life’ conference under the Yamuna Action Plan-III and in partnership with NGO Hariyali Centre for Rural Development to raise awareness on water conservation in the Capital.



Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly and chief guest Ram Niwas Goel urged attendees to prioritise water conservation and protect the Yamuna river’s health.

Goel underscored that access to clean drinking water is an essential human right and shared concerns about the scarcity of tap water in rural India and cities alike. He emphasised that only collective efforts could overcome the challenges.

Highlighting the environmental impact, he drew attention to the depletion of groundwater due to over-exploitation and the disappearance of natural water bodies like ponds and lakes that used to recharge groundwater.

He called for a greater emphasis on planting trees to maintain the water system and to prevent rainwater from running off into the seas and oceans.

The conference also shed light on the absence of significant dam construction in India over the past nine years, a critical measure for water conservation. The DJB has also embraced innovative technologies like Smart Water Meters, allowing consumers to monitor and manage their water consumption efficiently, it said in a statement.

Additionally, satellite-based monitoring of water resources and smart water distribution systems have contributed to the board’s commitment to water conservation. Furthermore, the DJB treats large volumes of wastewater daily, reusing treated water for non-potable purposes like irrigation and industrial use.