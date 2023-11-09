DJB holds exhibition of eco-friendly handicrafts made by SHGs

An exhibition of eco-friendly handicraft products called “Shakti Sangam” was organised at Delhi headquarters. The exhibition of eco-friendly handicraft products was made by the members of self-help groups (SHGs).

Directors and officers of various departments of Delhi Jal Board were present on this occasion and DJB Vice Chairman Somnath Bharti and others were welcomed with handicraft products. They visited various stalls set up as part of the exhibition and interacted with the members of the self-help groups.

Their efforts were described as important for the cleanliness of Yamuna river and overall protection of the natural environment.

In the exhibition, self-help groups had set up multiple stalls and showcased their eco-friendly handicraft products which included jute and cloth bags, eco-friendly lamps made from flowers and vegetables, organic spices, candles, millets products, seeds balls, seeds caps, handmade paper pens, handmade soaps, clay jewellery and toys, Madhubani paintings and clothes, decoration materials etc.

A total of 12 Self Help Groups associated with the Partner NGOs of Delhi Jal Board participated in the exhibition. Delhi Jal Board has four Partner NGOs namely Hariyali Center for Rural Development, Social Network India, Ruler Education and Welfare Society and Ganga Devi Educational Society.

These NGOs are not only working to make people aware about the natural environment and the Yamuna river but also strive for women empowerment through self-help groups by making women self-reliant. Multiple programmes are being run to strengthen the social and economic status of poor and needy women by including them in these self-help groups.