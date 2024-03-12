DJB: Guidelines to be issued on management of borewells

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board will issue guidelines on management of borewells including sealing them better to avoid incidents like the recent case in which a man died after falling into one in Keshopur Mandi, sources said on Monday.



Though it had been stated that the borewell, in which the 30-year-old man fell, was abandoned, sources said it was secured and locked.

To avoid such incidents, all borewells are being inspected by teams of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), they said.

The body of the man was pulled out of the 40-foot-deep borewell of the DJB sewage treatment plant in Keshopur Mandi after a nearly 12-hour-long operation on Sunday.

“The borewell was well secured and it was locked as well. To avoid such incidents in the future, all other borewells are being inspected. Some guidelines will be issued to those managing borewells as well. Some of those guidelines are in place, but fresh ones will be issued to manage and seal these borewells better,” a source in the DJB told news agency.