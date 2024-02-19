DJB: Efforts underway to alleviate water logging issue in Adarsh Nagar

New Delhi: Efforts are underway to alleviate the water pipeline leakage and water logging issue plaguing Adarsh Nagar Assembly Constituency, announced the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).



Vice Chairman Somnath Bharti led an inspection team to Mangal Mazar area within the constituency, where the water logging and pipeline leakage have been causing concerns for residents.

DJB officials joined the inspection to assess the situation firsthand.

The inspection revealed that the water logging stemmed from a leakage in a 35-year-old DJB pipeline, prompting immediate action.

Repair works are scheduled to commence from February 23, 2024, as announced by Somnath Bharti.

This initiative aims to provide relief to the residents by eliminating the water logging problem.

Somnath Bharti emphasised the urgency of addressing the issue promptly, citing directives from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to resolve water leakage complaints within 24 hours.

The leakage originates from a 700mm pipeline installed over three decades ago, highlighting the need for immediate attention.

Bharti assured that DJB has initiated the tender process for repairing the pipeline, following unsuccessful attempts in the past due to various reasons, including alleged disruptions.

Furthermore, Somnath Bharti reiterated DJB’s commitment to employing advanced technologies to curb pipeline leakages, recognising the importance of water conservation for present and future generations.