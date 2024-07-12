DJB driver held for accepting bribe to clear pending bills

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) arrested a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) government driver red-handed while accepting a bribe. The driver, Niranjan, was apprehended in connection with clearing pending bills related to water tankers hired by the DJB.



Madhur Verma, the ACB Chief, said that the incident unfolded on Thursday when the complainant, Ramesh (name changed), visited the ACB office. Ramesh, who supplies water tankers to the DJB on a hiring basis, reported that there were pending bills worth Rs 30 lakh with the DJB from 2022 to the present date. He recounted that during his visits to Junior Engineer Sandeep Shekhar to clear the pending bills, he was directed to meet Niranjan, the government driver. Shockingly, Niranjan demanded an illegal gratification of 10 percent of the total pending bills. As part of his assurance, Niranjan had already cleared bills worth around Rs 14 lakh and demanded Rs 1.4 lakh to ensure the remaining bills were processed at the same rate.

Aggrieved by an unethical demand, Mr. Ramesh approached the Anti-Corruption Branch. ACP Jarnail Singh examined the complaint, and under DCP Shweta Singh Chauhan’s supervision, a raiding team was formed. The team, including inspectors and HC officers, reached the Water Emergency Services office in Mandawali, Delhi, with a complainant and witness. Niranjan, a government driver, was caught demanding a Rs 50,000 bribe. He confessed it was on Junior Engineer Sandeep Shekhar’s orders. Niranjan was arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act.