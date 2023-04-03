DJB directed to give daily reports on water availability and supply to CM Kejriwal

New Delhi: The DJB will set up 500 RO plants and tube wells in water-scarce areas, including unauthorised colonies, CM Arvind Kejriwal announced while adding that he will personally monitor and oversee the availability and distribution of water in the city. This initiative aims to conserve water by preventing wastage and ensuring that clean and sufficient drinking water is provided to the people.



The CM directed officers to ensure early disposal of pending land cases for installing tube-wells and RO plants. The officials informed that land had been received from some departments while negotiations were underway with the remaining departments. The Chief Minister directed the officials to settle all the pending land cases within a fixed time limit.

The DDA was also instructed to expedite pending permissions for water bodies and lakes. Large reverse osmosis plants will be set up wherever tube wells and lakes are present, and small RO plants, also known as community RO plants, will be set up as required. The Board has identified 471 locations in the first phase for installing small ROs, while Kejriwal also reviewed the financial model of the RO plants and instructed that a corruption-free system be put in place. He has also sought a plan to use every drop of treated STP water of STPs from DJB.

In the meeting, the official discussed ways in which water production, and transporting treated water to parks can be done. Kejriwal took stock of data regarding the total water produced and its supply in Delhi. He directed the DJB to submit daily reports to him on the production and supply of water from the water treatment plant towards its supply from the primary UGR. He also instructed the DJB to directly report any instances of water leakage or theft to him so that he can take necessary actions.

The CM emphasised increasing the capacity of all STPs under the DJB during the meeting. The STP capacity will be increased to 950 MGD by next year and a plan will be prepared for using treated water from each STP. The CM directed that all parks around the STPs should receive water through pipelines, and a study should be conducted for parks and green land further away and if it is possible then treated water will also be supplied through pipelines to such parks.