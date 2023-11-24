DJB allays fears over disruptions in water supply & sewerage

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has responded to recent speculation regarding potential disruptions in water supply and sewerage services due to delayed funds. DJB clarified its stance, assuring citizens that it does not foresee any service disruptions.



The board affirmed its preparedness to fulfill its duties in maintaining consistent water and sewerage services for the residents of Delhi.

Addressing concerns, DJB communicated its ongoing efforts to secure the release of the second instalment of funds from the Finance department of the Delhi government. Emphasising the need

to provide requisite information and data, DJB expects the funds to be released upon compliance.

Highlighting previous financial transactions, DJB confirmed the receipt of Rs 1,952 crore in May 2023 as the first installment, subject to the execution of projects and submission of utilisation certificates.

Reassuring the public, DJB asserted its capability to sustain uninterrupted services. Despite surpassing the installed capacity of 10 water treatment plants, DJB successfully treated and supplied 1004 MGD of clean water to Delhi residents on November 22, 2023, maintaining a surplus of 54 MGD.

Underlining its commitment, DJB in their press note assured that they are fully equipped to handle any unforeseen circumstances and pledged to continue providing efficient and effective water and drainage services to Delhi without interruptions.