DJB acts on bills, sewers, Yamuna River

New Delhi: In a push to resolve long-standing water-related grievances, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has approved a series of projects targeting billing errors, sewer connectivity gaps and pollution in the Yamuna, marking a shift towards citizen-focused service delivery.



Chaired by Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, the Board cleared initiatives aimed at addressing daily challenges faced by residents, including faulty water bills, non-functional meters and lack of sewer infrastructure in several colonies.

A key highlight is a city-wide e-KYC and digital database update drive covering nearly 35 lakh consumers. The project, estimated at Rs 60 crore, will introduce technology-enabled meter readings with photo capture, GPS tagging for accuracy and proof-based bill delivery to reduce discrepancies.

Explaining the rationale, Singh said, “People of Delhi want to pay their water bills and fulfill their responsibility. The problem arises when someone suddenly receives an inflated bill, when a meter is not functioning, or when bills don’t reach households on time. These are not small issues, they affect daily life.” He added, “Our effort is to fix these gaps at the ground level and build a system that is accurate, transparent, and trustworthy.” The minister noted that the initiative aims to restore public trust, with verified digital records for all consumers expected within six months, reducing disputes and improving efficiency.

In a major infrastructure push, the Board also approved large-scale House Service Sewer Connections (HSSCs) in Kirari and nearby areas, benefiting lakhs of residents across multiple colonies and villages. The move is expected to significantly improve sanitation and living conditions.

Additionally, the DJB has sanctioned projects to curb pollution in the Yamuna River, including in-situ wastewater treatment at the Delhi Gate drain and revival of the pondage area near the Wazirabad barrage.

Officials said these steps aim to intercept untreated sewage at the source, reflecting a broader strategy to improve water quality while addressing everyday civic concerns.