‘Diwali Safaye’: MCD ramps up cleanliness blitz across Capital

New Delhi: With Diwali just days away, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), backed by the Delhi government, has launched an aggressive “Diwali Safaye ” campaign carrying out surprise inspections, issuing strict orders, and mobilising sanitation resources across wards to ensure a clean, bright, and healthy city.

As part of this drive, Deputy Mayor Jai Bhagwan Yadav conducted field visits in Ashok Vihar (Ward 65, Keshavpuram) accompanied by MLA Poonam Sharma and senior zone officials to assess sanitation, waste disposal, drainage, and road conditions. In Wazirpur Industrial Area, where residents flagged waterlogging and broken drains, he instructed DSIIDC authorities to repair the Machli Market drain within 3–4 days, dispatch additional super-sucker machines, and bolster workforce deployment. He also drew attention to dilapidated roads and open garbage in Jhuggi clusters along railway lines directing immediate pothole repair and garbage removal.

In Narela’s Mundka ward, Yadav reviewed drains and roads along Tikri Kalan Firni Road, ordered reconstruction of damaged drains, brush-clearance along drainage lines, debris removal, and acceleration of pending road-drain works. While interacting with locals.

Simultaneously, Sh Pravesh Wahi, made surprise rounds in Mukundpur (Civil Lines Zone), inspecting garbage-vulnerable points (GVPs) and retail markets. He urged enhanced sanitation in markets, removal of encroachments obstructing roads, and prioritised the clearing of open waste piles, underscoring that “Delhi must celebrate Diwali in a clean, safe environment.”

The municipal effort is synchronised with directives from the Delhi government and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who has instructed all departments to fix streetlights, ensure illumination in every corner, intensify cleaning in markets and public places, and monitor hygiene measures across the city. The government is also enforcement-ready to regulate green cracker sales strictly allowing only certified crackers within specified hours and has called for public cooperation to preserve air quality.

The “Diwali Safaye” campaign is therefore shaping up as a multi-tiered push: senior leadership physically inspecting wards, administrative orders across agencies, intensified sanitation deployment, citizen awareness, and regulatory compliance efforts. With the streets soon to brim with festive footfall, MCD’s goal is clear Delhi must glow not only with lamps but with spotless roads, functional drains, and a marked reduction in litter and encroachments.

The coming days will test whether this push translates into visible improvement and a Diwali Delhiites can truly breathe easy through.