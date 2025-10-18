Diwali: Rs 738 crore GST refunds for Delhi traders

New Delhi: Bringing festive cheer to Delhi’s business community, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced that the government has released Rs 738 crore in GST refunds to traders across the Capital ahead of Diwali. The initiative, she said, aims to ensure that the city’s traders enjoy a “grand and prosperous Diwali” while also boosting commercial activity in the Capital.

The Chief Minister said that the Department of Trade and Taxes has cleared pending refund cases amounting to Rs 1,002 crore, of which Rs 738 crore has already been disbursed to business establishments. A total of 8,259 refund applications have been processed so far, the highest ever, including 7,409 smaller claims below Rs10 lakh. “This record disposal of refund applications is a significant milestone that reflects our government’s commitment to traders’ welfare,” she said.

To make refund processing faster and more transparent, the GST Department has developed an advanced IT module in collaboration with

IIT Hyderabad. The system uses automation, data analytics, and real-time verification to ensure quicker settlements. The Chief Minister noted that the use of modern technology has “infused new momentum into the refund process” and restored confidence among taxpayers.

Rekha Gupta said that timely refunds will help improve liquidity in the markets during the festive season, creating a positive ripple effect for small traders and shop owners. “This step will not only strengthen market confidence but also inject fresh energy into the business environment,” she said.

The Chief Minister also announced that the government has extended relief measures to the general public in the form of waivers on pending water bills and unauthorised connections. Under this initiative, residents will receive a 100 per cent waiver on payment charges and penalties, amounting to approximately Rs 11,000 crore in surcharges.